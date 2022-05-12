Olyseum (OLY) Trading 45.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Olyseum (OLY) traded down 16.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 12th. Olyseum has a total market capitalization of $1.45 million and approximately $28,220.00 worth of Olyseum was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Olyseum has traded down 45.9% against the US dollar. One Olyseum coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003546 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001328 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 21.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001649 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $169.61 or 0.00604901 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $57,482.00 or 2.05003581 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.03 or 0.00028634 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000253 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00007945 BTC.

Olyseum Profile

Olyseum was first traded on September 26th, 2019. Olyseum’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,317,084,749 coins. Olyseum’s official Twitter account is @olyseum

According to CryptoCompare, “Olyseum is an ecosystem designed by stars to create a closer and more meaningful relationship with their fans. In Olyseum, stars will monetize their social influence and reward their fan’s loyalty. Olyseum will allow stars to monetize audiences, and fans to monetize engagement; everything through a blockchain-based reward system and an ERC-20 utility token. For fans, Olyseum is proposing a collaborative platform that allows them to earn rewards for their activity around stars in Olyseum and on other social networks. These rewards can then be redeemed through an exclusive experience exchange created by Olyseum and the stars, as a means to be closer to them. For stars, Olyseum helps them create a global community through which they can be closer to their fans and reward their support. Stars will also earn a direct percentage of the overall advertising income of the network, allowing them to monetize their fans and activity. On the other side, they are entitled to receive additional value by making available exclusive experiences for their fans and sharing them in their current social networks, in exchange for tokens and other benefits. “

Olyseum Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Olyseum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Olyseum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Olyseum using one of the exchanges listed above.

