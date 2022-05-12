OLO (NYSE:OLO) Trading Up 6.9%

Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO – Get Rating) shot up 6.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $10.38 and last traded at $10.36. 5,806 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,539,519 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.69.

Several research firms have issued reports on OLO. Zacks Investment Research raised OLO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on OLO from $45.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on OLO from $33.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com cut OLO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.97. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of -14.59 and a beta of 1.45.

OLO ( NYSE:OLO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $42.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.66 million. OLO had a negative return on equity of 1.93% and a negative net margin of 28.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Olo Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

In other OLO news, Director James D. Iv Robinson sold 330,334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.21, for a total transaction of $4,694,046.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Marty D. Hahnfeld sold 21,836 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.13, for a total transaction of $264,870.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 603,340 shares in the company, valued at $7,318,514.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OLO in the fourth quarter valued at about $92,634,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of OLO by 307.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,145,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,373,927 shares during the last quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OLO in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,008,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in OLO by 853.2% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,700,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,076,000 after buying an additional 1,522,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in OLO by 141.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,479,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,460,000 after buying an additional 1,452,006 shares in the last quarter. 75.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Order Management, an on-demand digital commerce and channel management solutions that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; and Delivery Enablement, a fulfillment network, as well as a network aggregator and channel management solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery, as well as allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability, while directly integrating and optimizing orders from third-parties into the restaurants' point-of-sale and systems.

