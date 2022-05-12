OLO (NYSE:OLO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

OLO (NYSE:OLO – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. OLO had a negative net margin of 28.30% and a negative return on equity of 1.93%. The business had revenue of $42.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. OLO updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS and its Q2 2022 guidance to EPS.

OLO traded up $0.24 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.93. 1,070 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,539,519. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of -13.09 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.00 and its 200 day moving average is $17.97. OLO has a 12 month low of $8.11 and a 12 month high of $49.00.

Get OLO alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OLO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of OLO from $33.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of OLO from $45.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of OLO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, OLO presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

In related news, insider Marty D. Hahnfeld sold 21,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.13, for a total value of $264,870.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 603,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,318,514.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director James D. Iv Robinson sold 330,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.21, for a total transaction of $4,694,046.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in OLO by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 929,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,348,000 after buying an additional 252,493 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in OLO by 2,469.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 713,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,458,000 after purchasing an additional 685,983 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in OLO by 56.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 522,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,863,000 after purchasing an additional 188,096 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in OLO by 50.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 499,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,619,000 after purchasing an additional 166,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in OLO by 150.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 487,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,138,000 after purchasing an additional 292,568 shares in the last quarter. 75.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OLO Company Profile (Get Rating)

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Order Management, an on-demand digital commerce and channel management solutions that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; and Delivery Enablement, a fulfillment network, as well as a network aggregator and channel management solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery, as well as allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability, while directly integrating and optimizing orders from third-parties into the restaurants' point-of-sale and systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for OLO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OLO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.