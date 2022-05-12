OLD Mission Capital LLC Sells 8,448 Shares of Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF (NYSEARCA:MOON)

OLD Mission Capital LLC lessened its position in Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF (NYSEARCA:MOON – Get Rating) by 18.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,288 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,448 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned about 1.04% of Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF worth $1,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MOON. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $6,940,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $170,000. Accel Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF by 323.3% during the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF by 42.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 2,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,798,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA MOON opened at $12.89 on Thursday. Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF has a 1 year low of $12.85 and a 1 year high of $39.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.53.

