OLD Mission Capital LLC Sells 8,107 Shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR)

OLD Mission Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR – Get Rating) by 35.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,852 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,107 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF were worth $1,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 197.4% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 36,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,280,000 after acquiring an additional 24,345 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 246,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,325,000 after purchasing an additional 25,733 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 2,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,859,000.

GLTR opened at $89.00 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $96.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.59. Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF has a one year low of $83.38 and a one year high of $107.47.

