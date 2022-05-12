OLD Mission Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 71,924 IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE)

OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 71,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,203,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned approximately 0.06% of IVERIC bio as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its stake in IVERIC bio by 62.9% in the 3rd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 7,471,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,342,000 after purchasing an additional 2,886,286 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in IVERIC bio by 6,276.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,115,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,355,000 after acquiring an additional 2,082,326 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc acquired a new position in IVERIC bio in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,098,000. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in IVERIC bio by 415.6% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,526,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,786,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in IVERIC bio by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,765,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,533 shares in the last quarter.

ISEE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on IVERIC bio in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on IVERIC bio in a report on Monday, February 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. B. Riley initiated coverage on IVERIC bio in a report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut IVERIC bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on IVERIC bio in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.25.

Shares of ISEE opened at $10.13 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.39. IVERIC bio, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.72 and a 12-month high of $19.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -8.96 and a beta of 1.52.

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.29). During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.29) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that IVERIC bio, Inc. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Glenn Sblendorio sold 3,479 shares of IVERIC bio stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $59,143.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Keith Westby sold 10,000 shares of IVERIC bio stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.63, for a total transaction of $166,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 99,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,648,498.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 168,682 shares of company stock valued at $3,001,931. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

IVERIC bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel treatments for retinal diseases with a focus on age-related and orphan inherited retinal diseases (IRDs). The company develops Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5 comprising GATHER1, which has completed Phase 2/3 clinical trial; and GATHER2 that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD).

