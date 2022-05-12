OLD Mission Capital LLC Increases Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMB)

OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMB – Get Rating) by 410.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,497 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,393 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF were worth $1,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF by 83.6% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF by 29.6% during the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 5,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF by 2,427.6% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Berger Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF stock opened at $23.05 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $22.71 and a 52-week high of $25.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.60 and a 200 day moving average of $24.62.

