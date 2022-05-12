OLD Mission Capital LLC Decreases Stake in First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FICS)

OLD Mission Capital LLC lessened its position in shares of First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FICS – Get Rating) by 28.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,505 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned 4.03% of First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF worth $1,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $3,247,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF by 113.1% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 62,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,275,000 after acquiring an additional 33,012 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF by 173.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 41,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 26,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF during the third quarter worth about $669,000.

FICS stock opened at $29.73 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.87. First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF has a 1 year low of $29.01 and a 1 year high of $37.60.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th were issued a $0.062 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th.

