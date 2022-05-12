OLD Mission Capital LLC Buys New Stake in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (BATS:PREF)

OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (BATS:PREF – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 53,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,081,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PREF. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 21.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,825,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,858,000 after buying an additional 324,800 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,541,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,540,000 after purchasing an additional 281,075 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 69.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 635,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,179,000 after purchasing an additional 260,945 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 443.8% during the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 250,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,077,000 after purchasing an additional 204,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF during the third quarter worth $2,326,000.

Get Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF alerts:

BATS:PREF opened at $17.85 on Thursday. Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF has a twelve month low of $98.13 and a twelve month high of $101.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.54.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PREF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (BATS:PREF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.