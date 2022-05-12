OLD Mission Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 23,038 ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:EFAD)

OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:EFAD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 23,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,056,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFAD. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 16,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF by 7.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF by 103.8% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 32,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after buying an additional 16,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $1,762,000.

EFAD opened at $35.68 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.66. ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF has a 12 month low of $33.18 and a 12 month high of $40.40.

