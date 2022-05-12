OLD Mission Capital LLC Acquires New Stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:FSEP)

OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:FSEP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 34,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,259,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned 0.87% of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September as of its most recent SEC filing.

NYSEARCA:FSEP opened at $32.33 on Thursday. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September has a 12 month low of $32.27 and a 12 month high of $36.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.94.

