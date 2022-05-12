OLD Mission Capital LLC Acquires 11,667 Shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT)

OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Get Rating) by 404.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,551 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,667 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF were worth $1,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $95,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 76.2% in the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 9,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after buying an additional 3,439 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:LIT opened at $64.68 on Thursday. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a 52 week low of $58.28 and a 52 week high of $97.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $71.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.95.

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

