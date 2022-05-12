OG Fan Token Price Hits $1.30 on Top Exchanges (OG)

OG Fan Token (OG) traded 20.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 12th. OG Fan Token has a total market cap of $1.65 million and approximately $3.19 million worth of OG Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, OG Fan Token has traded down 55.8% against the dollar. One OG Fan Token coin can now be bought for about $1.30 or 0.00004423 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001164 BTC.

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.66 or 0.00022728 BTC.

SafePal (SFP) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001197 BTC.

Prosper (PROS) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000714 BTC.

Oogear (OG) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ProSwap (PROS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000380 BTC.

OG Fan Token Profile

OG Fan Token (OG) is a Proof of Authority coin that uses the BEP20 Token hashing algorithm. OG Fan Token’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,274,535 coins. The official website for OG Fan Token is www.socios.com/og . OG Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @OGesports and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for OG Fan Token is medium.com/socios

According to CryptoCompare, “Socios.com is the new app for football fans, where you earn rewards for interacting with your club. Participate, get club rewards & compete for once-in-a-lifetime experiences. The OG Fan Token (OG) is a utility token that gives OG fans a tokenized share of influence on team decisions using the Socios application and services. The token serves as a membership key that allows users to compete for exclusive rewards, team recognition, and more.OG token holders can vote via smart contract on various “fan decision” polls published by OG. OG is contractually bound to act according to poll results.Token holders can interact with the Socios platform (voting on polls, competing in contests and quizzes, connecting/chatting with like-minded users, etc.) and earn rewards, including: Exclusive discounts on official OG merchandise.Exclusive experiences.Cashback offers from official online shops.In-app CHZ bonuses.Digital badges. “

