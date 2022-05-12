Oddz (ODDZ) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $410,216.00

Oddz (ODDZ) traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 12th. Oddz has a market capitalization of $2.72 million and approximately $410,216.00 worth of Oddz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Oddz coin can now be bought for $0.0454 or 0.00000158 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Oddz has traded down 30.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003467 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001348 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001678 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.47 or 0.00575119 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59,076.78 or 2.05325034 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.79 or 0.00030547 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded 85.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000688 BTC.

Oddz Profile

Oddz’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 59,949,281 coins. Oddz’s official Twitter account is @oddz_finance

Oddz Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oddz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oddz should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oddz using one of the exchanges listed above.

