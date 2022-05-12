Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Strong Sell”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ocugen Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on discovering, developing and commercializing therapies which address rare and underserved eye diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of OCU400, OCU300, OCU100 and OCU200 which are in clinical stage. Ocugen Inc., formerly known as Histogenics Cp, is based in Malvern, Pennsylvania. “

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on OCGN. Chardan Capital cut their price objective on shares of Ocugen from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Ocugen from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.67.

Shares of OCGN stock opened at $1.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $394.66 million, a PE ratio of -5.38 and a beta of 4.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.67. The company has a current ratio of 14.66, a quick ratio of 14.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Ocugen has a twelve month low of $1.82 and a twelve month high of $17.65.

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.14). Equities research analysts predict that Ocugen will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Shankar Musunuri sold 81,823 shares of Ocugen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.65, for a total value of $216,830.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.65% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Ocugen during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Ocugen by 5.6% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 53,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 2,868 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Ocugen by 2.9% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 262,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,882,000 after purchasing an additional 7,420 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Ocugen by 206.3% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 82,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 55,350 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ocugen during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

Ocugen, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the developing gene therapies to cure blindness diseases. The company's pipeline product includes OCU400, a novel gene therapy product candidate restoring retinal integrity and function across a range of genetically diverse inherited retinal diseases, such as retinitis pigmentosa and leber congenital amaurosis; OCU410, gene therapy candidate for the treatment of dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD); and OCU200, a novel fusion protein that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, diabetic retinopathy, and wet AMD.

