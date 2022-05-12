Octavio Marquez Buys 48,791 Shares of Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) Stock

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD – Get Rating) CEO Octavio Marquez acquired 48,791 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.27 per share, for a total transaction of $110,755.57. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 325,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $739,382.13. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

DBD stock traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2.83. The company had a trading volume of 318,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,165,000. Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $2.20 and a 1 year high of $14.95. The company has a market capitalization of $223.36 million, a P/E ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 2.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.96.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The technology company reported ($1.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($1.39). Diebold Nixdorf had a negative net margin of 2.02% and a negative return on equity of 7.51%. The business had revenue of $829.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $914.75 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. Diebold Nixdorf’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DBD. Hein Park Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Diebold Nixdorf during the 4th quarter valued at $5,734,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Diebold Nixdorf by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,067,969 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,715,000 after purchasing an additional 577,353 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Diebold Nixdorf by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,333,789 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,121,000 after purchasing an additional 381,943 shares in the last quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in Diebold Nixdorf by 189.5% in the 4th quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 511,034 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,625,000 after purchasing an additional 334,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Diebold Nixdorf by 101.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 530,004 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,805,000 after purchasing an additional 267,166 shares in the last quarter. 82.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Diebold Nixdorf from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Diebold Nixdorf from $15.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Diebold Nixdorf from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th.

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated provides connected commerce solutions to financial institutions and retailers in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Latin America. It operates through Eurasia Banking, Americas Banking, and Retail segments.

