Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) Hits New 1-Year Low at $10.08

Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $10.08 and last traded at $10.12, with a volume of 9705 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.55.

Several research firms have weighed in on OII. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Oceaneering International from $22.50 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Oceaneering International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -17.88 and a beta of 3.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.47.

Oceaneering International ( NYSE:OII Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $446.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $416.05 million. Oceaneering International had a negative net margin of 3.15% and a positive return on equity of 1.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 2.2% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 40,368 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 3.1% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 36,537 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 1.8% in the first quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 70,662 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 10.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,969 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 0.7% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 220,348 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,935,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

About Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII)

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services, products, and robotic solutions to the offshore energy, defense, aerospace, manufacturing, and entertainment industries worldwide. The company's Subsea Robotics segment provides remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) for drill support and vessel-based services, including subsea hardware installation, construction, pipeline inspection, survey and facilities inspection, maintenance, and repair.

