Ocado Group’s (OCDO) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their overweight rating on shares of Ocado Group (LON:OCDO – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on OCDO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Ocado Group from GBX 1,800 ($22.19) to GBX 1,550 ($19.11) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and set a GBX 1,700 ($20.96) target price on shares of Ocado Group in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,800 ($22.19) target price on shares of Ocado Group in a report on Thursday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 2,365 ($29.16).

LON:OCDO opened at GBX 704.80 ($8.69) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.30 billion and a P/E ratio of -25.30. Ocado Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 9.50 ($0.12) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,105 ($25.95). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.96, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a current ratio of 4.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,086.31 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,405.36.

In related news, insider Richard N. (Rick) Haythornthwaite purchased 12,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 794 ($9.79) per share, for a total transaction of £100,044 ($123,343.61). Also, insider Julie Southern purchased 755 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,318 ($16.25) per share, for a total transaction of £9,950.90 ($12,268.40). Insiders bought a total of 13,392 shares of company stock worth $11,044,237 over the last 90 days.

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ocado Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. It also sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com; provides online retail solutions; and offers customer fulfillment centre and logistics services.

