O3Swap (O3) Price Tops $1.97 on Major Exchanges

O3Swap (O3) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 11th. Over the last week, O3Swap has traded flat against the US dollar. One O3Swap coin can now be bought for approximately $1.97 or 0.00003152 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. O3Swap has a total market cap of $50.68 million and $7.59 million worth of O3Swap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get O3Swap alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003493 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 25.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001356 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001772 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $161.76 or 0.00567342 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58,143.00 or 2.03930701 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 26.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.37 or 0.00029353 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0752 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,994.24 or 0.06994598 BTC.

O3Swap Coin Profile

O3Swap’s total supply is 43,741,143 coins and its circulating supply is 25,737,048 coins. O3Swap’s official Twitter account is @O3_Labs

Buying and Selling O3Swap

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as O3Swap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire O3Swap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy O3Swap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for O3Swap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for O3Swap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.