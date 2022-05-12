NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Shares Purchased by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) by 57.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 132 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 48 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in NVR were worth $780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NVR by 4,650.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 190 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NVR during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NVR by 39,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 39,900 shares during the period. Tobam lifted its stake in shares of NVR by 160.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tobam now owns 13 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of NVR during the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NVR shares. StockNews.com raised NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. KeyCorp cut their target price on NVR from $5,700.00 to $5,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised NVR from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5,167.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on NVR from $5,300.00 to $4,770.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, UBS Group raised NVR from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $4,825.00 to $5,500.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5,134.25.

NYSE NVR traded up $136.76 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $4,247.75. The company had a trading volume of 23,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,154. NVR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4,087.17 and a fifty-two week high of $5,982.44. The company has a market capitalization of $13.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 4.97 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4,553.69 and its 200 day moving average is $5,066.81.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $116.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $100.47 by $16.09. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 47.99% and a net margin of 15.63%. The company’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $63.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NVR, Inc. will post 539.63 EPS for the current year.

NVR declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 16th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to repurchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

