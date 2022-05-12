NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by Crewe Advisors LLC

Crewe Advisors LLC reduced its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 33.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 252 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 128 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $74,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 310.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,382,672 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $8,342,531,000 after purchasing an additional 30,532,187 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 294.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,476,208 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $5,070,488,000 after purchasing an additional 18,277,063 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 295.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,498,150 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,832,078,000 after purchasing an additional 13,821,357 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 288.1% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 17,832,017 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,694,005,000 after purchasing an additional 13,237,122 shares during the period. Finally, GQG Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 307.4% in the 3rd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 15,135,970 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,135,357,000 after purchasing an additional 11,420,612 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NVDA traded down $9.29 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $157.01. The company had a trading volume of 2,351,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,580,051. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $227.05 and a 200 day moving average of $258.50. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $134.59 and a 1-year high of $346.47. The company has a current ratio of 6.65, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $457.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.59.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.43 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 42.99%. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.10%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.16%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $217.00 price target for the company. Barclays cut their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $324.82.

In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 292,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.12, for a total transaction of $69,319,660.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark L. Perry sold 16,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.80, for a total transaction of $4,409,680.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 409,056 shares of company stock worth $101,135,342 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

About NVIDIA (Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

