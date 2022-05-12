NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Bought by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 328.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 595,092 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 456,088 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $174,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Fortis Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 300.0% during the third quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 300.0% during the third quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. now owns 176 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 130 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. 55.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NVDA traded down $3.87 during trading on Thursday, reaching $162.43. 2,071,830 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,580,051. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $134.59 and a fifty-two week high of $346.47. The company has a quick ratio of 6.05, a current ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $227.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $258.50. The company has a market capitalization of $473.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.85, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.59.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.13. NVIDIA had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 42.99%. The firm had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.10%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.16%.

In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 292,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.12, for a total value of $69,319,660.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark L. Perry sold 16,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.80, for a total transaction of $4,409,680.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 409,056 shares of company stock worth $101,135,342 in the last 90 days. 4.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on NVDA shares. Robert W. Baird cut shares of NVIDIA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $360.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $335.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $285.00 to $255.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $324.82.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

