Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI) Price Target Lowered to $50.00 at Citigroup

Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Citigroup from $63.00 to $50.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Westpark Capital began coverage on shares of Nuvei in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. They set a buy rating on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Nuvei from $82.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Nuvei from $140.00 to $110.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Nuvei from $145.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Nuvei from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $89.64.

Shares of NVEI opened at $40.49 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $62.56. Nuvei has a 12 month low of $38.89 and a 12 month high of $140.23.

Nuvei ( NASDAQ:NVEI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $211.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.60 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nuvei will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in Nuvei in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Nuvei in the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Cutler Group LP purchased a new stake in Nuvei in the 1st quarter valued at about $111,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Nuvei in the 1st quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp purchased a new stake in Nuvei in the 4th quarter valued at about $132,000. Institutional investors own 30.45% of the company’s stock.

Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. It provides a suite of payment solutions to support lifecycle of a transaction across mobile or in-app, online, unattended, and in-store channels.

