Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JEMD) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JEMD – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decline of 80.3% from the April 15th total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
NYSE:JEMD traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $6.82. 44,515 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,730. Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund has a 52-week low of $6.61 and a 52-week high of $8.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.34.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.0305 per share. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th.
Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund seeks to provide a high level of current income and return the original $9.85 net asset value per common share on or about 1 Dec 2022.*
The Fund invests at least 80% of its Managed Assets in emerging market debt securities and may invest without limit in investment grade securities and securities rated below investment grade.
