Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JEMD) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JEMD – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decline of 80.3% from the April 15th total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

NYSE:JEMD traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $6.82. 44,515 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,730. Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund has a 52-week low of $6.61 and a 52-week high of $8.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.34.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.0305 per share. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JEMD. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 932,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,453,000 after acquiring an additional 31,873 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 198,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after acquiring an additional 29,693 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 169,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 8,711 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 133,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 23,755 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 93,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 6,304 shares during the period.

Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund seeks to provide a high level of current income and return the original $9.85 net asset value per common share on or about 1 Dec 2022.*

The Fund invests at least 80% of its Managed Assets in emerging market debt securities and may invest without limit in investment grade securities and securities rated below investment grade.

