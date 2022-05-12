Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $3.80

Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.80 and last traded at $3.89, with a volume of 3057 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.99.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NUVB shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on Nuvation Bio in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Wedbush cut their price objective on Nuvation Bio from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Nuvation Bio from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nuvation Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Get Nuvation Bio alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $867.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.07 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.19 and a 200 day moving average of $7.18.

Nuvation Bio ( NYSE:NUVB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.04. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Nuvation Bio Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Fund V. L.P. Omega sold 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.60, for a total value of $14,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,457,340 shares in the company, valued at $114,561,104. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 34.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Nuvation Bio by 28.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Nuvation Bio by 6.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 715,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,762,000 after purchasing an additional 43,179 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Nuvation Bio by 7.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 257,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 18,900 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Nuvation Bio during the first quarter worth $72,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Nuvation Bio by 21.1% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 100,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 17,525 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.88% of the company’s stock.

Nuvation Bio Company Profile (NYSE:NUVB)

Nuvation Bio Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic candidates for oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NUV-422, a small molecule inhibitor targeting cyclin-dependent kinase (CDK)2, CDK4, and CDK6. It is also developing NUV-868, a selective oral small molecule BET inhibitor that epigenetically regulates proteins that control tumor growth and differentiation; NUV-569, a differentiated oral small molecule selective inhibitor of the Wee1 kinase for DNA damage repair; NUV-1182, an adenosine receptor inhibitor; and drug-drug conjugate (DDC) platform that focuses on targeting an inhibitor of poly ADP ribose polymerase (PARP) to anti-cancer warheads of existing drugs, as well as PARP inhibitor to address ER+ breast and ovarian cancer.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nuvation Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvation Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.