Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) Receives $42.60 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.60.

NTNX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nutanix in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Nutanix from $71.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Nutanix from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Nutanix in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTNX opened at $20.32 on Monday. Nutanix has a fifty-two week low of $20.15 and a fifty-two week high of $44.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.91. The stock has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.27 and a beta of 1.50.

Nutanix ( NASDAQ:NTNX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $413.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.79) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Nutanix will post -2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Nutanix news, COO David Sangster sold 12,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total transaction of $295,133.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tyler Wall sold 4,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total transaction of $108,508.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 82,652 shares of company stock worth $1,970,165. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Nutanix by 202.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 548,893 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,693,000 after buying an additional 367,198 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Nutanix by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 27,413 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $873,000 after buying an additional 7,840 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Nutanix during the 3rd quarter worth $6,097,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nutanix by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,047,147 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,477,000 after buying an additional 40,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Nutanix by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 55,593 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,096,000 after buying an additional 15,721 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.43% of the company’s stock.

Nutanix Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers Acropolis converges virtualization, enterprise storage services, and networking visualization and security services; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; Nutanix Karbon for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments; and Nutanix Clusters solution.

