NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) Sets New 12-Month Low at $13.05

NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $13.05 and last traded at $13.05, with a volume of 6694 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.58.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on NuStar Energy from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered NuStar Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their target price on NuStar Energy from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com lowered NuStar Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on NuStar Energy from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.20.

Get NuStar Energy alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.12, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.56 and a beta of 2.14.

NuStar Energy ( NYSE:NS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. NuStar Energy had a return on equity of 63.92% and a net margin of 2.36%. The firm had revenue of $409.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NuStar Energy L.P. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.04%. NuStar Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -126.98%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of NuStar Energy by 303.2% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,867 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of NuStar Energy by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 580,208 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $9,214,000 after buying an additional 62,543 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of NuStar Energy by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,234,955 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $51,371,000 after buying an additional 374,555 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NuStar Energy in the third quarter valued at $13,398,000. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of NuStar Energy by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 153,700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,441,000 after buying an additional 27,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.65% of the company’s stock.

About NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS)

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products in the United States and internationally. The company also engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia. It operates through three segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NuStar Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuStar Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.