Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.75-$0.85 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19. The company issued revenue guidance of $590.00 million-$620.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $695.59 million.Nu Skin Enterprises also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.60-$3.90 EPS.

NUS stock traded up $1.83 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $44.62. 15,130 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 731,742. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.71. Nu Skin Enterprises has a 12 month low of $39.40 and a 12 month high of $62.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.24.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $604.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $579.70 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 22.05% and a net margin of 5.28%. The company’s revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nu Skin Enterprises will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.04%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NUS. StockNews.com upgraded Nu Skin Enterprises from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nu Skin Enterprises from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Nu Skin Enterprises from $61.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. TheStreet cut shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $60.60.

In related news, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.27, for a total value of $53,270.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan S. Napierski sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.40, for a total transaction of $1,185,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,333,390. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 423.3% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 430,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,832,000 after purchasing an additional 347,985 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 386,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,621,000 after purchasing an additional 17,073 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 1.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 360,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,415,000 after purchasing an additional 6,652 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 42.8% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 225,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,463,000 after purchasing an additional 67,710 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 147.7% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 80,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,093,000 after purchasing an additional 48,091 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.79% of the company’s stock.

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes beauty and wellness products worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Spa systems, ageLOC Transformation anti-aging skin care systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and ageLOC Boost, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

