Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.75-$0.85 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19. The company issued revenue guidance of $590.00 million-$620.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $695.59 million.Nu Skin Enterprises also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.60-$3.90 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NUS. TheStreet lowered Nu Skin Enterprises from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Nu Skin Enterprises from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Nu Skin Enterprises from $61.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nu Skin Enterprises from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Nu Skin Enterprises from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $60.60.

Get Nu Skin Enterprises alerts:

Shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock traded up $1.83 on Thursday, hitting $44.62. The stock had a trading volume of 15,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 731,742. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Nu Skin Enterprises has a one year low of $39.40 and a one year high of $62.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.71. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.24.

Nu Skin Enterprises ( NYSE:NUS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $604.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $579.70 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a net margin of 5.28% and a return on equity of 22.05%. The company’s revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nu Skin Enterprises will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.04%.

In related news, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.27, for a total value of $53,270.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan S. Napierski sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.40, for a total transaction of $1,185,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,333,390. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 423.3% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 430,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,832,000 after purchasing an additional 347,985 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 42.8% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 225,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,463,000 after purchasing an additional 67,710 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 147.7% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 80,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,093,000 after purchasing an additional 48,091 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 386,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,621,000 after purchasing an additional 17,073 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nu Skin Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth about $455,000. 93.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Nu Skin Enterprises (Get Rating)

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes beauty and wellness products worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Spa systems, ageLOC Transformation anti-aging skin care systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and ageLOC Boost, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.