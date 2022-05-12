Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.60-$3.90 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.21. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.51 billion-$2.62 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.70 billion.Nu Skin Enterprises also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.75-$0.85 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $61.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $60.60.

NUS stock traded down $1.76 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.79. 802,903 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 731,742. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Nu Skin Enterprises has a twelve month low of $39.40 and a twelve month high of $62.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.71.

Nu Skin Enterprises ( NYSE:NUS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.04. Nu Skin Enterprises had a net margin of 5.28% and a return on equity of 22.05%. The company had revenue of $604.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $579.70 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nu Skin Enterprises will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s payout ratio is currently 57.04%.

In related news, CEO Ryan S. Napierski sold 25,000 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.40, for a total value of $1,185,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 1,000 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total transaction of $47,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 71,214 shares in the company, valued at $3,398,332.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,000 shares of company stock worth $1,333,390. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 33,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 69,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp raised its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 15,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after buying an additional 1,733 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 42,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,737,000 after buying an additional 5,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises during the 3rd quarter worth about $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.79% of the company’s stock.

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes beauty and wellness products worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Spa systems, ageLOC Transformation anti-aging skin care systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and ageLOC Boost, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

