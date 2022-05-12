Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.85 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) to report earnings of $0.85 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Novo Nordisk A/S’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.81 to $0.88. Novo Nordisk A/S also posted earnings of $0.85 per share during the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will report full year earnings of $3.38 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.32 to $3.45. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.72 to $4.06. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Novo Nordisk A/S.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 72.67% and a net margin of 33.16%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NVO. Citigroup upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Cowen upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Novo Nordisk A/S from 750.00 to 850.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Novo Nordisk A/S currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $559.33.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVO. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 12,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Autus Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 9,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period.

Novo Nordisk A/S stock opened at $103.81 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $244.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.90, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.47. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1 year low of $77.11 and a 1 year high of $122.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $111.04 and a 200-day moving average of $107.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.741 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. This is a boost from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.56. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.05%.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

