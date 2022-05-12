Novacoin (NVC) Achieves Market Cap of $49,864.12

Novacoin (NVC) traded 52.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 11th. Novacoin has a market capitalization of $49,864.12 and $322.00 worth of Novacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Novacoin has traded 67% lower against the US dollar. One Novacoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0213 or 0.00000073 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,106.46 or 0.99529457 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.84 or 0.00037055 BTC.

Techpay Coin (TPC) traded 20.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001045 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000892 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 19.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001510 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 29.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00012674 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003405 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 22.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000955 BTC.

Novacoin Coin Profile

NVC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 9th, 2013. Novacoin’s total supply is 2,335,757 coins. The Reddit community for Novacoin is /r/Novacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Novacoin’s official Twitter account is @MarketNvc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Novacoin is novacoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Novacoin is a hybrid scrypt Proof-of-Work + Proof-of-Stake based cryptocurrency operating with no central authority via peer-to-peer open source network. Novacoin has no hard cap except for the 2 billion coin max that has been entered for coding purposes; this can be lifted in the future if needed. “

Buying and Selling Novacoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Novacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Novacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Novacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

