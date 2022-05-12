NovAccess Global (OTCMKTS:XSNX) Stock Price Down 3.6%

NovAccess Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:XSNX – Get Rating) shares fell 3.6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.27 and last traded at $0.27. 145 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 4,784 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.28.
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.41.
NovAccess Global Company Profile (OTCMKTS:XSNX)
