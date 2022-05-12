Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) Given New $23.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

NCLH has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $38.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $27.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Macquarie decreased their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.38.

NCLH stock opened at $15.42 on Wednesday. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 12 month low of $14.90 and a 12 month high of $33.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a PE ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Norwegian Cruise Line ( NYSE:NCLH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.53) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $521.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $760.34 million. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative return on equity of 87.97% and a negative net margin of 695.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16735.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($2.03) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Norwegian Cruise Line will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 3.7% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 1.2% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 45,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 5.4% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management boosted its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 7,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.13% of the company’s stock.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

