NorthWestern (NYSE:NWE) Shares Up 0.6%

NorthWestern Co. (NYSE:NWE – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 0.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $59.88 and last traded at $58.94. 345,670 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 13% from the average session volume of 399,594 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.58.

NWE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on NorthWestern from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NorthWestern in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

About NorthWestern

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

