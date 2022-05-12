NorthWestern (NYSE:NWE) Shares Up 0.6%

NorthWestern Co. (NYSE:NWE – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 0.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $59.88 and last traded at $58.94. 345,670 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 13% from the average session volume of 399,594 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.58.
NWE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on NorthWestern from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NorthWestern in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
About NorthWestern (NYSE:NWE)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NorthWestern (NWE)
- Wendy’s Growth Story Has Come To An End
- Can Six Flags(SIX) or Cedar Fair (FUN) Give Investors a Thrill Later This Year?
- Beyond Meat Could Sizzle After Q1 Results Are Released
- Inflation Hasn’t Peaked At Reynolds Consumer Products
- Is Now The Time To Buy Coinbase (NASDAQ: COIN)?
Receive News & Ratings for NorthWestern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NorthWestern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.