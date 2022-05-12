Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Shares Bought by Pinebridge Investments L.P.

Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 1,106.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,491 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 37,135 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $15,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 6,367 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,465,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 82.0% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,361 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $13,300,000 after buying an additional 15,485 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 606.8% in the 4th quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 39,823 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $15,953,000 after buying an additional 34,189 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter valued at about $389,000. Finally, Kiltearn Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Kiltearn Partners LLP now owns 136,094 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $52,678,000 after buying an additional 24,700 shares during the period. 84.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Northrop Grumman stock traded up $2.11 on Thursday, hitting $448.59. 21,547 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,009,363. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $451.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $405.60. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1-year low of $344.89 and a 1-year high of $490.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.96 by $0.14. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 32.82% and a net margin of 16.33%. The firm had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.57 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $1.57 dividend. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.31%.

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 4,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $452.40, for a total transaction of $1,826,791.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.00, for a total value of $228,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,738 shares of company stock worth $4,485,857 over the last quarter. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Northrop Grumman from $416.00 to $437.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Northrop Grumman from $416.00 to $437.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com lowered Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $410.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $441.25.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

