Northland Securities Raises Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) Price Target to $25.00

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Northland Securities from $22.50 to $25.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

GDYN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Grid Dynamics from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on Grid Dynamics from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Grid Dynamics from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Cowen lowered Grid Dynamics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their target price for the company from $37.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Grid Dynamics from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $22.75.

Shares of GDYN opened at $15.62 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -120.15 and a beta of 1.04. Grid Dynamics has a 12 month low of $9.09 and a 12 month high of $42.81.

Grid Dynamics ( NASDAQ:GDYN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. Grid Dynamics had a positive return on equity of 13.03% and a negative net margin of 3.41%. The business had revenue of $71.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. Grid Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was up 82.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Grid Dynamics will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Eric Benhamou acquired 23,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.88 per share, for a total transaction of $255,680.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDYN. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Grid Dynamics by 120.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Grid Dynamics by 120.8% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,325 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Grid Dynamics in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Grid Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grid Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth about $70,000. 65.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise-level digital transformation services in the areas of search, analytics, and release automation for Fortune 1000 corporations in North America, Europe, and internationally. It works in collaboration with its clients on digital transformation initiatives that cover strategy consulting, early prototypes, and enterprise-scale delivery of new digital platforms.

