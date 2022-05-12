Northland Securities Lowers Points.com (TSE:PTS) to Hold

Points.com (TSE:PTS – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:PCOM) was downgraded by equities researchers at Northland Securities to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a C$25.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities’ target price indicates a potential downside of 20.08% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Cormark decreased their price objective on shares of Points.com from C$29.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Barrington Research assumed coverage on shares of Points.com in a research report on Monday. They issued a “sell” rating and a C$22.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of TSE:PTS traded down C$0.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$31.28. 10,218 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,345. The company has a market cap of C$467.42 million and a PE ratio of -1,042.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$22.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$21.52. Points.com has a 12-month low of C$17.38 and a 12-month high of C$32.16.

Points.com ( TSE:PTS Get Rating ) (NASDAQ:PCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$145.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$146.75 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Points.com will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Points.com (Get Rating)

Points.com Inc provides technology solutions to loyalty industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It offers Currency Retailing for its members to get more of their currency, whenever they need it; Travel Accrual for its members to book any hotel, car, or activity and earn currency; Everyday Accrual for members to earn currency on day-to-day purchases; Travel Rewards for members to redeem their currency for hotel stays and car rentals; Everyday Rewards for members to redeem their currency for more than travel; and Currency Utility for members to do so much more with currency.

