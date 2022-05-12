Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Shares Sold by Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lowered its position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,511,581 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 188,397 shares during the period. Northern Trust comprises approximately 1.7% of Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC owned about 2.17% of Northern Trust worth $539,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 599.3% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 21,425 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 544 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NTRS traded down $1.86 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $101.89. 588,069 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 968,710. Northern Trust Co. has a 1 year low of $101.68 and a 1 year high of $135.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $111.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Northern Trust ( NASDAQ:NTRS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.11. Northern Trust had a net margin of 23.57% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.70 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is 38.89%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on NTRS shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $135.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $149.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Northern Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $128.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Northern Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.75.

In related news, EVP Lauren E. Allnutt sold 393 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.61, for a total transaction of $41,504.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

