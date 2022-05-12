Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) to Issue $0.51 Quarterly Dividend

Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.51 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 23rd.

Nordson has increased its dividend payment by an average of 11.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 59 consecutive years. Nordson has a dividend payout ratio of 20.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Nordson to earn $9.72 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.0%.

Shares of NDSN traded up $1.79 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $209.71. 10,581 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 375,051. The company has a market cap of $12.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.94. Nordson has a fifty-two week low of $197.20 and a fifty-two week high of $272.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $221.22 and its 200 day moving average is $238.19.

Nordson ( NASDAQ:NDSN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $609.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $607.21 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 23.76% and a net margin of 20.34%. Nordson’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Nordson will post 9.03 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on NDSN shares. Loop Capital started coverage on Nordson in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Nordson has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $275.40.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of Nordson by 18.4% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in Nordson by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $906,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Nordson by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,607,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Nordson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Nordson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $330,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.23% of the company’s stock.

About Nordson

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

