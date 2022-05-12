Nomad Royalty (TSE:NSR) PT Lowered to C$14.75 at Raymond James

Nomad Royalty (TSE:NSR – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Raymond James from C$16.00 to C$14.75 in a research note released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on NSR. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Nomad Royalty from C$15.50 to C$16.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets set a C$14.00 price objective on Nomad Royalty and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Cormark dropped their price objective on Nomad Royalty from C$17.50 to C$10.75 and set a tender rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Haywood Securities reissued a tender rating on shares of Nomad Royalty in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating and set a C$21.00 price objective on shares of Nomad Royalty in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$15.06.

NSR stock opened at C$9.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.07, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of C$592.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -250.26. Nomad Royalty has a fifty-two week low of C$7.34 and a fifty-two week high of C$12.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$9.54 and a 200-day moving average of C$9.24.

Nomad Royalty ( TSE:NSR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$17.46 million for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Nomad Royalty will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Nomad Royalty’s payout ratio is currently -406.03%.

Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. operates as a gold and silver royalty company that purchases rights to the gold or silver produced from a mine. The company owns a portfolio of 22 royalty, stream, and other interests. Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

