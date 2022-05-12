Noble Mineral Exploration (CVE:NOB) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.07

Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. (CVE:NOB – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.08, with a volume of 542000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.13 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.12. The company has a quick ratio of 16.26, a current ratio of 16.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of C$10.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.97.

Noble Mineral Exploration Company Profile (CVE:NOB)

Noble Mineral Exploration Inc, a junior exploration company, engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral resources properties in Canada. It primarily explores for nickel, cobalt, gold, chromium, copper, lead, zinc, and silver deposits. The company's principal properties include the Project 81 that covers an area of approximately 72,000 hectares located in Timmins-Cochrane area of Northern Ontario; and Holdsworth property comprising 19 contiguous patented mining claims covering an area of 304 hectares situated to the northeast of Wawa, Ontario.

