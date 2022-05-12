Noble Financial Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Cocrystal Pharma (NASDAQ:COCP)

Cocrystal Pharma (NASDAQ:COCP – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Noble Financial in a research report issued on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $5.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Cocrystal Pharma in a report on Monday, March 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ COCP traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.40. The stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,133. The company has a market capitalization of $39.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 1.13. Cocrystal Pharma has a 12-month low of $0.37 and a 12-month high of $1.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.51 and a 200-day moving average of $0.63.

Cocrystal Pharma ( NASDAQ:COCP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). Sell-side analysts predict that Cocrystal Pharma will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COCP. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cocrystal Pharma by 108.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 12,625 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Cocrystal Pharma by 248.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 19,014 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Cocrystal Pharma in the third quarter valued at about $60,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Cocrystal Pharma by 5,155.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 59,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 58,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cocrystal Pharma during the second quarter valued at about $137,000. 15.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cocrystal Pharma

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of antiviral therapeutic treatments for serious and/or chronic viral diseases. It employs structure-based technologies to create antiviral drugs primarily to treat hepatitis C virus (HCV), influenza virus, coronavirus, and norovirus infections.

