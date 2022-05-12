NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) Lowered to C+ at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of NMI from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $26.50 to $27.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup dropped their price target on NMI from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday. BTIG Research dropped their price target on NMI from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Barclays lifted their price target on NMI from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on NMI in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NMI presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.79.

Get NMI alerts:

NMI stock opened at $17.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.86 and its 200-day moving average is $21.82. NMI has a fifty-two week low of $16.69 and a fifty-two week high of $27.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

NMI ( NASDAQ:NMIH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $127.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.70 million. NMI had a net margin of 49.45% and a return on equity of 16.52%. NMI’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that NMI will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

In other NMI news, COO Patrick L. Mathis sold 68,493 shares of NMI stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.08, for a total value of $1,786,297.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NMIH. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NMI in the 4th quarter valued at $1,715,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of NMI in the 3rd quarter valued at $13,253,000. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of NMI in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,218,000. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of NMI by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 179,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,062,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of NMI by 80.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 102,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,321,000 after purchasing an additional 45,649 shares during the last quarter. 95.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NMI (Get Rating)

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NMI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NMI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.