Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Niu Technologies is a provider of smart urban mobility solutions. It designs, manufactures and sells smart e-scooters. The company’s product portfolio consists of N, M and U with multiple models and specifications for consumer, delivery and sharing markets. Niu Technologies is based in Beijing, China. “

Get Niu Technologies alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on NIU. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Niu Technologies from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Niu Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 14th. They set a hold rating and a $10.50 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.13.

Niu Technologies stock opened at $7.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.82. The company has a market capitalization of $546.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.32, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.82. Niu Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $7.13 and a fifty-two week high of $35.49.

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $154.73 million during the quarter. Niu Technologies had a return on equity of 19.78% and a net margin of 6.11%. Research analysts anticipate that Niu Technologies will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Niu Technologies by 886.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Niu Technologies by 47.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 121,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,965,000 after purchasing an additional 39,205 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Niu Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $123,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Niu Technologies by 74.9% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 9,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 3,920 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Niu Technologies by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 674,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,629,000 after purchasing an additional 63,234 shares during the period.

Niu Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Niu Technologies designs, manufactures, and sells smart electric scooters in the People's Republic of China. The company offers NQi, MQi, UQi, and Gova series electric scooters and motorcycles; KQi series electric kick-scooters; NIU Aero and BQi series e-bikes; RQi and TQi series high-performance motorcycles; and YQi series hybrid motorcycles.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Niu Technologies (NIU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Niu Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Niu Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.