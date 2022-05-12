Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.50-$2.50 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $13.77 billion-$13.77 billion.

Shares of NTDOY stock opened at $54.90 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $57.04 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.54. Nintendo has a 52-week low of $52.44 and a 52-week high of $78.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $61.95 and its 200 day moving average is $59.82.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Nintendo from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Nintendo from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Macquarie upgraded shares of Nintendo from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Nomura began coverage on shares of Nintendo in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nintendo has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $206.23.

Nintendo Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes electronic entertainment products in Japan, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. It offers video game platforms, playing cards, Karuta, and other products; and handheld and home console hardware systems and related software.

