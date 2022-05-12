NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) Shares Gap Up to $182.69

NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $182.69, but opened at $188.91. NICE shares last traded at $187.42, with a volume of 3,986 shares changing hands.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on NICE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NICE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of NICE from $314.00 to $306.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NICE in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of NICE from $350.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of NICE from $315.00 to $260.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $307.13.
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $212.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $253.49. The stock has a market cap of $12.46 billion, a PE ratio of 68.32, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NICE. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of NICE during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of NICE by 940.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 156 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NICE during the first quarter worth about $47,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in NICE by 110.8% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 215 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in NICE during the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. 70.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NICE Company Profile (NASDAQ:NICE)
NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; Enlighten, an AI engine for CX that discovers automation opportunities for self-service; digital-entry points solutions that enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connecting them using real time AI-based routing.
