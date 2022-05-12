NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) Shares Gap Up to $182.69

NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $182.69, but opened at $188.91. NICE shares last traded at $187.42, with a volume of 3,986 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NICE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NICE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of NICE from $314.00 to $306.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NICE in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of NICE from $350.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of NICE from $315.00 to $260.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $307.13.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $212.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $253.49. The stock has a market cap of $12.46 billion, a PE ratio of 68.32, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

NICE ( NASDAQ:NICE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The technology company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $515.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $495.66 million. NICE had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NICE Ltd. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NICE. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of NICE during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of NICE by 940.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 156 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NICE during the first quarter worth about $47,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in NICE by 110.8% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 215 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in NICE during the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. 70.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NICE Company Profile (NASDAQ:NICE)

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; Enlighten, an AI engine for CX that discovers automation opportunities for self-service; digital-entry points solutions that enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connecting them using real time AI-based routing.

