NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) Shares Purchased by Paradigm Financial Partners LLC

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) by 717.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,669 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,957 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC owned about 0.06% of NextEra Energy Partners worth $3,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 53,051 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $4,478,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 840,605 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $63,348,000 after acquiring an additional 5,725 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 72.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 15,137 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 6,350 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 425,257 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $35,919,000 after acquiring an additional 11,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 39,658 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $3,347,000 after acquiring an additional 5,220 shares in the last quarter. 81.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:NEP traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $63.21. 6,413 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 528,257. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $76.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of 73.11, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.93. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a 1-year low of $63.19 and a 1-year high of $88.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

NextEra Energy Partners ( NYSE:NEP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The solar energy provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $1.32. NextEra Energy Partners had a return on equity of 1.58% and a net margin of 15.13%. The firm had revenue of $281.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.66 earnings per share. NextEra Energy Partners’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th will be given a $0.7325 dividend. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a $2.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.64%. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 336.78%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on NEP shares. TheStreet downgraded NextEra Energy Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Raymond James downgraded NextEra Energy Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on NextEra Energy Partners from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on NextEra Energy Partners from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on NextEra Energy Partners from $87.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.14.

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

