Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) Issues Earnings Results

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $5.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.89 by $1.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 17.95% and a return on equity of 31.18%. Nexstar Media Group’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.42 earnings per share.

Nexstar Media Group stock opened at $161.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.54. Nexstar Media Group has a 52-week low of $135.87 and a 52-week high of $192.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $175.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Get Nexstar Media Group alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Nexstar Media Group’s payout ratio is 18.93%.

In related news, Director John R. Muse sold 10,775 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.92, for a total value of $2,014,063.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO Thomas Carter sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.48, for a total value of $927,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 37,919 shares of company stock worth $7,075,467 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NXST. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the 4th quarter valued at $3,028,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 67.7% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 39,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,024,000 after purchasing an additional 16,109 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 247,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,297,000 after purchasing an additional 15,992 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 1,001.5% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,006,000 after acquiring an additional 12,078 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 32,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,229,000 after acquiring an additional 2,630 shares during the period. 96.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $210.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded Nexstar Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Nexstar Media Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $186.00 to $208.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nexstar Media Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.50.

About Nexstar Media Group (Get Rating)

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nexstar Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexstar Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.