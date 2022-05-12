Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) Shares Gap Down to $7.92

Nexa Resources S.A. (NYSE:NEXA – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $7.92, but opened at $7.54. Nexa Resources shares last traded at $7.43, with a volume of 414 shares traded.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Nexa Resources from $8.00 to $9.80 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nexa Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, May 7th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.32 and a 200 day moving average of $8.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Nexa Resources ( NYSE:NEXA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. Nexa Resources had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 5.64%. The company had revenue of $722.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $729.48 million. Analysts predict that Nexa Resources S.A. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a $0.3775 dividend. This is an increase from Nexa Resources’s previous annual dividend of $0.26. This represents a yield of 3%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. Nexa Resources’s payout ratio is presently 28.21%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Nexa Resources by 92.6% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 15,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 7,583 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC boosted its stake in Nexa Resources by 158.4% in the first quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 9,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 5,741 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Nexa Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in Nexa Resources by 2,142.4% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 32,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 31,065 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Nexa Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Institutional investors own 7.25% of the company’s stock.

Nexa Resources Company Profile

Nexa Resources SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the zinc mining and smelting business. The company also produces zinc, silver, gold, copper cement, lead, sulfuric acid, sulfur dioxide, copper sulfate, and limestone deposits. It owns and operates five underground polymetallic mines, including three located in the Central Andes of Peru; and two located in the State of Minas Gerais in Brazil.

